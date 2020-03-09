Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE:NR), Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP)

The shares of Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE:NR) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Johnson Rice in its latest research note that was published on March 05, 2018. Johnson Rice wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Newpark Resources Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on January 19, 2017. That day the Cowen set price target on the stock to $8. CapitalOne was of a view that NR is Overweight in its latest report on June 15, 2016. Credit Suisse thinks that NR is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $6.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -6.62% from its 52-Week high price while it is -69.07% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 24.49.

The shares of the company dipped by -11.90% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $2.92 while ending the day at $2.96. During the trading session, a total of 924933.0 shares were traded which represents a -5.69% decline from the average session volume which is 875170.0 shares. NR had ended its last session trading at $3.36. Newpark Resources Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.29, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.20 NR 52-week low price stands at $3.17 while its 52-week high price is $9.57.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.00 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Newpark Resources Inc. generated 48.67 million in revenue during the last quarter. Newpark Resources Inc. has the potential to record 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets published a research note on November 26, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $55. Barclays also rated TAP as Downgrade on November 25, 2019, with its price target of $54 suggesting that TAP could surge by 14.72% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $50.12/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.15% to reach $56.33/share. It started the day trading at $49.43 and traded between $47.16 and $48.04 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TAP’s 50-day SMA is 54.68 while its 200-day SMA stands at 54.44. The stock has a high of $64.32 for the year while the low is $47.62. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.64 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 11.86%, as 13.02M NR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.39% of Molson Coors Beverage Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 43.20, while the P/B ratio is 0.78. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.91M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.83 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.16%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -6.04% over the past 90 days while it lost -9.67% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more TAP shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.41% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -89,025 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 21,862,893 shares of TAP, with a total valuation of $1,215,139,593. Dodge & Cox meanwhile bought more TAP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $951,511,147 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Molson Coors Beverage Company shares by 2.76% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,357,708 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 251,413 shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company which are valued at $520,101,411. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Molson Coors Beverage Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 425,621 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 9,219,358 shares and is now valued at $512,411,918. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Molson Coors Beverage Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.