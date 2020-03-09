Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Independent Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX), Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

The shares of Independent Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Stephens in its latest research note that was published on January 29, 2020. Stephens wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Independent Bank Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on December 10, 2019. Raymond James was of a view that IBTX is Strong Buy in its latest report on October 04, 2018. Keefe Bruyette thinks that IBTX is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $61.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -4.06% from its 52-Week high price while it is -34.15% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 23.94.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.09% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $40.985 while ending the day at $41.59. During the trading session, a total of 501703.0 shares were traded which represents a -1.51% decline from the average session volume which is 494240.0 shares. IBTX had ended its last session trading at $43.82. Independent Bank Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.89 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 9.28, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.93, with a beta of 1.28. IBTX 52-week low price stands at $43.35 while its 52-week high price is $63.16.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.32 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.35 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 9.85%. Independent Bank Group Inc. has the potential to record 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Macquarie published a research note on February 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $38. Canaccord Genuity also rated PTON as Reiterated on February 06, 2020, with its price target of $40 suggesting that PTON could surge by 33.26% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $27.10/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.82% to reach $37.43/share. It started the day trading at $26.1408 and traded between $24.36 and $24.98 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $37.02 for the year while the low is $20.46. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 35.32 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 9.58%, as 38.70M IBTX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 88.34% of Peloton Interactive Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.08M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.37 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.41%.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Baillie Gifford & Co. bought more PTON shares, increasing its portfolio by 29.38% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Baillie Gifford & Co. purchasing 4,037,310 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,778,156 shares of PTON, with a total valuation of $575,301,128. Wellington Management Co. LLP meanwhile bought more PTON shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $163,390,818 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Peloton Interactive Inc. shares by 586.21% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,319,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,835,332 shares of Peloton Interactive Inc. which are valued at $107,402,840. In the same vein, Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. LLC increased its Peloton Interactive Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 20,977 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,192,417 shares and is now valued at $103,306,614. Following these latest developments, around 3.00% of Peloton Interactive Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.