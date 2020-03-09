Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU), GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK)

The shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on February 04, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $7.75 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Glu Mobile Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. KeyBanc Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on January 15, 2020, to Overweight the GLUU stock while also putting a $8 price target. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Stephens Markets when it published its report on January 08, 2020. The stock was given Buy rating by SunTrust in its report released on January 07, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 7.50. DA Davidson was of a view that GLUU is Buy in its latest report on September 25, 2019. ROTH Capital thinks that GLUU is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 11, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 7.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $7.89. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 59.85% from its 52-Week high price while it is -44.09% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.98.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.28% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $6.36 while ending the day at $6.57. During the trading session, a total of 4.15 million shares were traded which represents a -12.89% decline from the average session volume which is 3.68 million shares. GLUU had ended its last session trading at $7.01. Glu Mobile Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.05 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 160.24, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 10.68, with a beta of 0.51. Glu Mobile Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 GLUU 52-week low price stands at $4.11 while its 52-week high price is $11.75.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.07 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Glu Mobile Inc. generated 127.05 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 85.71%. Glu Mobile Inc. has the potential to record 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on February 11, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.63/share, analysts expect it to down by -15.63% to reach $10.00/share. It started the day trading at $6.04 and traded between $4.30 and $4.75 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GNMK's 50-day SMA is 4.75 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.73. The stock has a high of $8.17 for the year while the low is $3.36. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.81 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.62%, as 1.97M GNMK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.39% of GenMark Diagnostics Inc. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 697.50K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.82 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 36.10%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -13.95% over the past 90 days while it lost -19.49% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more GNMK shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.52% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 42,109 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,098,008 shares of GNMK, with a total valuation of $43,648,263. Cadian Capital Management LP meanwhile sold more GNMK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $29,740,764 worth of shares.

Similarly, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC increased its GenMark Diagnostics Inc. shares by 26.03% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,137,630 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,061,112 shares of GenMark Diagnostics Inc. which are valued at $27,691,826. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its GenMark Diagnostics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 79,712 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,708,710 shares and is now valued at $19,989,947. Following these latest developments, around 5.30% of GenMark Diagnostics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.