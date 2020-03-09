Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF), Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

The shares of Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by CapitalOne in its latest research note that was published on September 27, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $12 price target. CapitalOne wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Enerplus Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Strong Buy rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on November 09, 2018. CIBC was of a view that ERF is Sector Outperform in its latest report on October 18, 2017. CapitalOne thinks that ERF is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 11, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 13.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 15 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $9.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -12.45% from its 52-Week high price while it is -64.25% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 13.70.

The shares of the company dipped by -13.65% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $3.48 while ending the day at $3.48. During the trading session, a total of 4.13 million shares were traded which represents a -150.16% decline from the average session volume which is 1.65 million shares. ERF had ended its last session trading at $4.03. Enerplus Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.45, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 ERF 52-week low price stands at $3.97 while its 52-week high price is $9.73.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.11 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Enerplus Corporation generated 114.28 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.21 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -109.09%. Enerplus Corporation has the potential to record 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CLSA published a research note on January 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) is now rated as Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $52.56/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.20% to reach $56.68/share. It started the day trading at $51.17 and traded between $47.86 and $50.35 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SE’s 50-day SMA is 44.76 while its 200-day SMA stands at 35.89. The stock has a high of $52.77 for the year while the low is $21.83. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 25.86 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.25%, as 26.18M ERF shares were shorted. At the moment, only 43.85% of Sea Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.29M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.03 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 11.74%. Looking further, the stock has raised 35.75% over the past 90 days while it gained 59.34% over the last six months.

Sands Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more SE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $650,462,982 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Sea Limited shares by 0.14% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 12,315,494 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 17,564 shares of Sea Limited which are valued at $557,152,949. In the same vein, Tiger Global Management LLC increased its Sea Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 5,239,265 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,359,235 shares and is now valued at $378,171,791. Following these latest developments, around 1.87% of Sea Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.