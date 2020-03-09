Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM), Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

The shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Tudor Pickering in its latest research note that was published on January 30, 2020. Tudor Pickering wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of DMC Global Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Sidoti advised investors in its research note published on July 10, 2019, to Buy the BOOM stock while also putting a $76 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Sidoti Markets when it published its report on April 18, 2019. The stock was given Overweight rating by Stephens in its report released on January 10, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 50. Sidoti was of a view that BOOM is Buy in its latest report on October 26, 2018. Chardan Capital Markets thinks that BOOM is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 05, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 59.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -9.44% from its 52-Week high price while it is -59.61% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 21.55.

The shares of the company dipped by -11.26% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $30.45 while ending the day at $30.97. During the trading session, a total of 976135.0 shares were traded which represents a -299.2% decline from the average session volume which is 244520.0 shares. BOOM had ended its last session trading at $34.90. DMC Global Inc. currently has a market cap of $511.31 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 13.81, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.69, with a beta of 0.69. DMC Global Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.08, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 BOOM 52-week low price stands at $34.20 while its 52-week high price is $76.68.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.65 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The DMC Global Inc. generated 20.35 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.90 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -56.92%. DMC Global Inc. has the potential to record 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on November 22, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) is now rated as Buy. Stifel also rated CWST as Upgrade on May 01, 2019, with its price target of $40 suggesting that CWST could surge by 15.85% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $52.20/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.08% to reach $59.50/share. It started the day trading at $50.8961 and traded between $48.58 and $50.07 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CWST’s 50-day SMA is 50.27 while its 200-day SMA stands at 44.70. The stock has a high of $56.14 for the year while the low is $32.07. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.28 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.35%, as 1.17M BOOM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.59% of Casella Waste Systems Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 76.91, while the P/B ratio is 19.48. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 258.77K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.50 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.34%. Looking further, the stock has raised 7.56% over the past 90 days while it gained 13.67% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Wells Capital Management, Inc. bought more CWST shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.04% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Wells Capital Management, Inc. purchasing 33,572 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,266,766 shares of CWST, with a total valuation of $167,225,752. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more CWST shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $146,009,032 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its Casella Waste Systems Inc. shares by 8.22% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,532,599 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -226,701 shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. which are valued at $129,643,743. In the same vein, EARNEST Partners LLC decreased its Casella Waste Systems Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 152,715 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,448,432 shares and is now valued at $125,335,234. Following these latest developments, around 3.90% of Casella Waste Systems Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.