Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Brigham Minerals Inc. (NYSE:MNRL), Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

The shares of Brigham Minerals Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by KeyBanc Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on January 22, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $22 price target. KeyBanc Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Brigham Minerals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. CapitalOne advised investors in its research note published on October 18, 2019, to Overweight the MNRL stock while also putting a $23 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from SunTrust Markets when it published its report on June 17, 2019. That day the SunTrust set price target on the stock to $28. The stock was given Buy rating by Seaport Global Securities in its report released on May 14, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 25. Raymond James was of a view that MNRL is Strong Buy in its latest report on May 14, 2019. Wells Fargo thinks that MNRL is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 13, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 24.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $23.23. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 8.33% from its 52-Week high price while it is -35.77% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 35.41.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.45% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $14.51 while ending the day at $14.96. During the trading session, a total of 571074.0 shares were traded which represents a -0.29% decline from the average session volume which is 569450.0 shares. MNRL had ended its last session trading at $16.34. Brigham Minerals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 7.20 MNRL 52-week low price stands at $13.81 while its 52-week high price is $23.29.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.19 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Brigham Minerals Inc. generated 51.13 million in revenue during the last quarter. Brigham Minerals Inc. has the potential to record 0.90 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on February 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $13. ROTH Capital also rated ALT as Initiated on July 19, 2019, with its price target of $8.30 suggesting that ALT could surge by 70.77% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.37/share, analysts expect it to surge by 12.76% to reach $13.00/share. It started the day trading at $3.90 and traded between $3.40 and $3.80 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ALT’s 50-day SMA is 2.00 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.08. The stock has a high of $5.94 for the year while the low is $1.51. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 258788.79 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.20%, as 240,156 MNRL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.89% of Altimmune Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 877.84K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.27 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.70%. Looking further, the stock has raised 77.57% over the past 90 days while it gained 84.47% over the last six months.

This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 534,175 shares of ALT, with a total valuation of $918,781. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more ALT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $298,164 worth of shares.

Similarly, Winton Capital Management Ltd. increased its Altimmune Inc. shares by 84.04% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 97,879 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 44,696 shares of Altimmune Inc. which are valued at $168,352. Following these latest developments, around 2.20% of Altimmune Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.