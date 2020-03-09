Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS), Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)

The shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by SVB Leerink in its latest research note that was published on January 07, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $30 price target. SVB Leerink wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on December 19, 2019, to Buy the APLS stock while also putting a $36 price target. The stock had earned Underperform rating from Wedbush Markets when it published its report on November 22, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on November 05, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 33. Cantor Fitzgerald was of a view that APLS is Overweight in its latest report on August 01, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that APLS is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 12, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 49.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $50.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 99.02% from its 52-Week high price while it is -23.56% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.46.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.44% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $33.16 while ending the day at $34.43. During the trading session, a total of 859481.0 shares were traded which represents a 41.93% incline from the average session volume which is 1.48 million shares. APLS had ended its last session trading at $36.80. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.70 APLS 52-week low price stands at $17.30 while its 52-week high price is $45.04.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.70 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 351.99 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 48.82%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Even though the stock has been trading at $0.37/share, analysts expect it to down by -17.70% to reach $1.38/share. It started the day trading at $0.365 and traded between $0.276 and $0.30 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IDEX’s 50-day SMA is 0.6100 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.2800. The stock has a high of $2.84 for the year while the low is $0.34. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.54 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 23.32%, as 4.36M APLS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.18% of Ideanomics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.70, while the P/B ratio is 0.33. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 593.68K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.34 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -15.53%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -63.75% over the past 90 days while it lost -81.55% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more IDEX shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.39% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 8,575 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,207,400 shares of IDEX, with a total valuation of $1,297,951. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more IDEX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $612,921 worth of shares.

Similarly, FIL Investment Management (Hong K… decreased its Ideanomics Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 633,349 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Ideanomics Inc. which are valued at $372,409. In the same vein, Northern Trust Investments, Inc.(… decreased its Ideanomics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 10,164 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 457,722 shares and is now valued at $269,141. Following these latest developments, around 37.34% of Ideanomics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.