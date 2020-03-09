Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR), Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

The shares of ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Nomura in its latest research note that was published on January 22, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $70 price target. Nomura wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ACM Research Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on January 22, 2020, to Overweight the ACMR stock while also putting a $45 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on August 22, 2019. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $22. The stock was given Buy rating by Needham in its report released on August 19, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 20. The Benchmark Company was of a view that ACMR is Buy in its latest report on December 13, 2017. ROTH Capital thinks that ACMR is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 29, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 10.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $42.57. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 200.75% from its 52-Week high price while it is -37.44% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.71.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.24% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $30.94 while ending the day at $32.03. During the trading session, a total of 527149.0 shares were traded which represents a 16.42% incline from the average session volume which is 630720.0 shares. ACMR had ended its last session trading at $35.29. ACM Research Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.17, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.10 ACMR 52-week low price stands at $10.65 while its 52-week high price is $51.20.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.53 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The ACM Research Inc. generated 47.26 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.26 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 69.81%. ACM Research Inc. has the potential to record 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on March 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $45. Oppenheimer also rated IOVA as Reiterated on February 26, 2020, with its price target of $35 suggesting that IOVA could surge by 2.87% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $36.38/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.79% to reach $40.00/share. It started the day trading at $38.92 and traded between $35.55 and $38.85 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IOVA’s 50-day SMA is 26.45 while its 200-day SMA stands at 22.91. The stock has a high of $37.99 for the year while the low is $9.21. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 14.76 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.80%, as 14.05M ACMR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.09% of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.52M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.23 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 18.05%. Looking further, the stock has raised 57.22% over the past 90 days while it gained 84.74% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more IOVA shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.14% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 322,095 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,591,162 shares of IOVA, with a total valuation of $230,251,862. Perceptive Advisors LLC meanwhile sold more IOVA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $204,708,231 worth of shares.

Similarly, Avoro Capital Advisor LLC decreased its Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. shares by 16.74% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 8,826,039 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,775,000 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. which are valued at $191,878,088. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 158,515 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 8,497,694 shares and is now valued at $184,739,868. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.