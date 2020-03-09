Is There A Value in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) And Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR)

The shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Standpoint Research in its latest research note that was published on February 27, 2020. Standpoint Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on February 12, 2020, to Neutral the GT stock while also putting a $14 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Nomura Markets when it published its report on December 30, 2019. Exane BNP Paribas was of a view that GT is Outperform in its latest report on August 16, 2019. Longbow thinks that GT is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $15.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -0.91% from its 52-Week high price while it is -57.97% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 20.51.

The shares of the company dipped by -2.68% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $8.52 while ending the day at $8.70. During the trading session, a total of 7.5 million shares were traded which represents a -77.73% decline from the average session volume which is 4.22 million shares. GT had ended its last session trading at $8.94. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.30, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 GT 52-week low price stands at $8.78 while its 52-week high price is $20.70.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.19 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company generated 908.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.45 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by 0.0%. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has the potential to record 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Edward Jones published a research note on February 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) is now rated as Hold. Cowen also rated BKR as Reiterated on January 23, 2020, with its price target of $33 suggesting that BKR could surge by 44.36% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $16.96/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.19% to reach $28.90/share. It started the day trading at $16.62 and traded between $15.96 and $16.08 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BKR’s 50-day SMA is 21.99 while its 200-day SMA stands at 22.75. The stock has a high of $28.65 for the year while the low is $15.70. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 17.62 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.56%, as 16.82M GT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.58% of Baker Hughes Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 72.11, while the P/B ratio is 0.48. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.22M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.70 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.06%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -27.47% over the past 90 days while it lost -31.63% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. bought more BKR shares, increasing its portfolio by 10.06% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. purchasing 7,137,231 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 78,103,409 shares of BKR, with a total valuation of $1,691,719,839. Dodge & Cox meanwhile sold more BKR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,652,971,334 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Baker Hughes Company shares by 2.33% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 61,368,140 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,398,209 shares of Baker Hughes Company which are valued at $1,329,233,912. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Baker Hughes Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 8,027,498 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 36,271,919 shares and is now valued at $785,649,766. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Baker Hughes Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.