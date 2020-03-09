Is There A Value in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) And AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

The shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Mizuho in its latest research note that was published on October 29, 2019. Mizuho wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sunoco LP, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stifel advised investors in its research note published on July 19, 2019, to Hold the SUN stock while also putting a $35 price target. The stock had earned Equal Weight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on April 16, 2019. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $32. The stock was given Neutral rating by Robert W. Baird in its report released on March 07, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 30. UBS was of a view that SUN is Buy in its latest report on February 22, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that SUN is worth Underperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 11, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 26.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $34.09. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 3.55% from its 52-Week high price while it is -22.97% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 30.06.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.11% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $25.86 while ending the day at $26.26. During the trading session, a total of 891024.0 shares were traded which represents a -139.89% decline from the average session volume which is 371430.0 shares. SUN had ended its last session trading at $27.97. Sunoco LP debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 4.05, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 SUN 52-week low price stands at $25.36 while its 52-week high price is $34.09.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.75 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Sunoco LP generated 21.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.57 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 30.67%. Sunoco LP has the potential to record 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on November 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $20. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.80/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.54% to reach $25.50/share. It started the day trading at $13.308 and traded between $11.935 and $12.07 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ASIX’s 50-day SMA is 17.63 while its 200-day SMA stands at 22.15. The stock has a high of $33.62 for the year while the low is $13.75. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.98 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.92%, as 1.01M SUN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.62% of AdvanSix Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.58, while the P/B ratio is 0.84. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 266.62K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.77 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -16.93%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -37.82% over the past 90 days while it lost -49.16% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more ASIX shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.41% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 175,309 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,147,653 shares of ASIX, with a total valuation of $77,644,064. Firefly Value Partners LP meanwhile sold more ASIX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $43,471,603 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its AdvanSix Inc. shares by 4.10% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,042,115 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -87,208 shares of AdvanSix Inc. which are valued at $38,228,393. In the same vein, JPMorgan Investment Management, I… decreased its AdvanSix Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 31,876 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,316,106 shares and is now valued at $24,637,504. Following these latest developments, around 2.60% of AdvanSix Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.