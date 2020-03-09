Is There A Value in salesforce.com inc. (NYSE:CRM) And Stage Stores Inc. (NYSE:SSI)

The shares of salesforce.com inc. (NYSE:CRM) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Oppenheimer in its latest research note that was published on January 17, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $205 price target. Oppenheimer wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of salesforce.com inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. RBC Capital Mkts advised investors in its research note published on January 06, 2020, to Top Pick the CRM stock while also putting a $215 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on December 04, 2019. That day the BMO Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $190. The stock was given Overweight rating by Piper Jaffray in its report released on November 13, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 190. Monness Crespi & Hardt was of a view that CRM is Buy in its latest report on August 23, 2019. BMO Capital Markets thinks that CRM is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 23, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 188.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 37 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $209.60. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 19.01% from its 52-Week high price while it is -16.17% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 34.03.

The shares of the company dipped by -3.25% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $158.54 while ending the day at $164.08. During the trading session, a total of 9.69 million shares were traded which represents a -82.53% decline from the average session volume which is 5.31 million shares. CRM had ended its last session trading at $169.60. salesforce.com inc. currently has a market cap of $150.44 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 796.50, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 38.57, with a beta of 1.05. salesforce.com inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.09, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 CRM 52-week low price stands at $137.87 while its 52-week high price is $195.72.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.09 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The salesforce.com inc. generated 4.14 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.15 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -544.44%. salesforce.com inc. has the potential to record 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Johnson Rice published a research note on May 12, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Stage Stores Inc. (NYSE:SSI) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.60/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.98% to reach $1.00/share. It started the day trading at $0.61 and traded between $0.54 and $0.57 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SSI’s 50-day SMA is 3.17 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.22. The stock has a high of $9.50 for the year while the low is $0.48. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.59 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 15.15%, as 5.29M CRM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 21.96% of Stage Stores Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.24M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.36 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.38%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -88.42% over the past 90 days while it lost -27.77% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Axar Capital Management LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,300,000 shares of SSI, with a total valuation of $4,816,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more SSI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,191,587 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Stage Stores Inc. shares by 74.17% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 840,408 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 357,878 shares of Stage Stores Inc. which are valued at $941,257. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Stage Stores Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 7,100 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 707,354 shares and is now valued at $792,236. Following these latest developments, around 9.80% of Stage Stores Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.