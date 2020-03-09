Is There A Value in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) And The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

The shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Piper Sandler in its latest research note that was published on March 04, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $80 price target. Piper Sandler wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of QUALCOMM Incorporated, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on February 06, 2020. That day the Cowen set price target on the stock to $105. The stock was given Positive rating by Susquehanna in its report released on January 28, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 105. Citigroup was of a view that QCOM is Buy in its latest report on January 17, 2020. Mizuho thinks that QCOM is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 15, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 100.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 16 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $101.84. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 46.09% from its 52-Week high price while it is -19.44% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 37.88.

The shares of the company dipped by -2.15% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $75.83 while ending the day at $77.47. During the trading session, a total of 11.53 million shares were traded which represents a -15.08% decline from the average session volume which is 10.02 million shares. QCOM had ended its last session trading at $79.17. QUALCOMM Incorporated currently has a market cap of $90.5 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 22.09, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.82, with a beta of 1.46. QUALCOMM Incorporated debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.53, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 QCOM 52-week low price stands at $53.03 while its 52-week high price is $96.17.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.80 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The QUALCOMM Incorporated generated 11.11 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.55 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 23.75%. QUALCOMM Incorporated has the potential to record 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on March 15, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $51. Pivotal Research Group also rated LSXMK as Reiterated on November 12, 2018, with its price target of $60 suggesting that LSXMK could surge by 23.86% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $45.97/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.76% to reach $57.50/share. It started the day trading at $44.88 and traded between $42.88 and $43.78 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LSXMK’s 50-day SMA is 48.52 while its 200-day SMA stands at 43.63. The stock has a high of $51.36 for the year while the low is $35.43. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.13 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.61%, as 3.40M QCOM shares were shorted. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 28.61, while the P/B ratio is 1.30. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 721.96K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.71 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.88%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -7.85% over the past 90 days while it gained 5.04% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (Investm… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 31,090,985 shares of LSXMK, with a total valuation of $1,524,080,085. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more LSXMK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $689,985,863 worth of shares.

Similarly, FPR Partners LLC increased its The Liberty SiriusXM Group shares by 0.72% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,021,679 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 49,856 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group which are valued at $344,202,705. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its The Liberty SiriusXM Group shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 356,219 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,624,241 shares and is now valued at $324,720,294. Following these latest developments, around 10.32% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.