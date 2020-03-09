Is There A Value in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) And Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

The shares of Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Imperial Capital in its latest research note that was published on March 04, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $438 price target. Imperial Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Netflix Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on January 27, 2020, to Neutral the NFLX stock while also putting a $350 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Monness Crespi & Hardt Markets when it published its report on January 22, 2020. That day the Monness Crespi & Hardt set price target on the stock to $400. The stock was given Buy rating by Goldman in its report released on January 14, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 450. Pivotal Research Group was of a view that NFLX is Buy in its latest report on December 19, 2019. Needham thinks that NFLX is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 25 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $378.10. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 46.25% from its 52-Week high price while it is -6.24% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.57.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.02% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $356.85 while ending the day at $368.97. During the trading session, a total of 8.11 million shares were traded which represents a -18.04% decline from the average session volume which is 6.87 million shares. NFLX had ended its last session trading at $372.78. Netflix Inc. currently has a market cap of $163.58 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 95.81, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.20, with a beta of 1.22. Netflix Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.95, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 NFLX 52-week low price stands at $252.28 while its 52-week high price is $393.52.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.30 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Netflix Inc. generated 5.02 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.47 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 41.54%. Netflix Inc. has the potential to record 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on February 12, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $66. Barclays also rated MMP as Upgrade on January 14, 2020, with its price target of $69 suggesting that MMP could surge by 23.04% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $54.97/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.15% to reach $67.75/share. It started the day trading at $53.76 and traded between $51.81 and $52.14 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MMP’s 50-day SMA is 61.00 while its 200-day SMA stands at 63.15. The stock has a high of $67.75 for the year while the low is $52.30. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.39 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.17%, as 4.66M NFLX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.05% of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.69, while the P/B ratio is 4.39. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.33M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.49 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.42%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -11.45% over the past 90 days while it lost -20.46% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC sold more MMP shares, decreasing its portfolio by -6.17% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC selling -1,113,594 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,920,669 shares of MMP, with a total valuation of $1,038,590,663. ALPS Advisors, Inc. meanwhile bought more MMP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $773,301,822 worth of shares.

Similarly, Invesco Advisers, Inc. increased its Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. shares by 0.26% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,937,985 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 25,678 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. which are valued at $609,993,519. In the same vein, Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP increased its Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 510,905 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,092,230 shares and is now valued at $496,701,077. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.