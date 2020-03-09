Is There A Value in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) And Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

The shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on January 10, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $88 price target. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Lumentum Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. UBS advised investors in its research note published on January 09, 2020, to Neutral the LITE stock while also putting a $85 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Needham Markets when it published its report on January 02, 2020. That day the Needham set price target on the stock to $70. The stock was given Positive rating by Susquehanna in its report released on December 12, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 90. Morgan Stanley was of a view that LITE is Equal-Weight in its latest report on November 11, 2019. B. Riley FBR thinks that LITE is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 01, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 75.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 104.69% from its 52-Week high price while it is -11.56% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.36.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.23% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $80.14 while ending the day at $82.45. During the trading session, a total of 2.15 million shares were traded which represents a -27.2% decline from the average session volume which is 1.69 million shares. LITE had ended its last session trading at $87.00. Lumentum Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.65, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.60 LITE 52-week low price stands at $40.28 while its 52-week high price is $93.23.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.29 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Lumentum Holdings Inc. generated 1.08 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.23 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 36.43%. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at William Blair published a research note on January 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL) is now rated as Outperform. Needham also rated BILL as Initiated on January 06, 2020, with its price target of $43 suggesting that BILL could surge by 0.07% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $58.45/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.25% to reach $53.67/share. It started the day trading at $57.97 and traded between $52.10 and $53.63 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $64.12 for the year while the low is $34.60. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.69 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 106.91%, as 1.43M LITE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.08% of Bill.com Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 733.34K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.96 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.51%.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment… meanwhile bought more BILL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $104,616,991 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Bill.com Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.