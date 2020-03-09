Is There A Value in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) And VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

The shares of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on February 19, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $16 price target. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Fluor Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Canaccord Genuity advised investors in its research note published on February 19, 2020, to Hold the FLR stock while also putting a $14 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Canaccord Genuity Markets when it published its report on August 22, 2019. That day the Canaccord Genuity set price target on the stock to $25. The stock was given Underperform rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on August 22, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 17. Goldman was of a view that FLR is Neutral in its latest report on May 07, 2019. Macquarie thinks that FLR is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $17.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -1.56% from its 52-Week high price while it is -78.88% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 23.82.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.75% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $8.60 while ending the day at $8.85. During the trading session, a total of 4.17 million shares were traded which represents a -43.89% decline from the average session volume which is 2.9 million shares. FLR had ended its last session trading at $9.39. FLR 52-week low price stands at $8.99 while its 52-week high price is $41.91.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.71 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Fluor Corporation generated 1.81 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.33 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -8.45%. Fluor Corporation has the potential to record 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity published a research note on October 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $2.70. RBC Capital Mkts also rated EGY as Reiterated on August 10, 2015, with its price target of $5 suggesting that EGY could surge by 41.55% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.94/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.82% to reach $2.96/share. It started the day trading at $1.91 and traded between $1.65 and $1.73 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EGY’s 50-day SMA is 2.21 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.91. The stock has a high of $2.75 for the year while the low is $1.40. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 295254.51 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.38%, as 291,180 FLR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.54% of VAALCO Energy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 17.13, while the P/B ratio is 0.93. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 192.71K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.51 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -13.50%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -12.18% over the past 90 days while it lost -4.95% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Tieton Capital Management LLC bought more EGY shares, increasing its portfolio by 7.03% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Tieton Capital Management LLC purchasing 268,681 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,088,137 shares of EGY, with a total valuation of $9,157,427. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more EGY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $8,393,706 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wilen Investment Management Corp. increased its VAALCO Energy Inc. shares by 9.90% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,538,474 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 228,743 shares of VAALCO Energy Inc. which are valued at $5,686,182. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of VAALCO Energy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.