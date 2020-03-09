Is There A Value in First Midwest Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) And Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS)

The shares of First Midwest Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by SunTrust in its latest research note that was published on March 06, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $20 price target. SunTrust wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of First Midwest Bancorp Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stephens advised investors in its research note published on October 08, 2019, to Overweight the FMBI stock while also putting a $23 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from FIG Partners Markets when it published its report on May 16, 2019. Stephens was of a view that FMBI is Equal-Weight in its latest report on June 08, 2018. Raymond James thinks that FMBI is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $22.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -3.03% from its 52-Week high price while it is -28.13% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 23.58.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.34% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $16.50 while ending the day at $16.99. During the trading session, a total of 1.13 million shares were traded which represents a -102.32% decline from the average session volume which is 556600.0 shares. FMBI had ended its last session trading at $17.76. First Midwest Bancorp Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.95 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 9.30, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.33, with a beta of 1.22. FMBI 52-week low price stands at $17.52 while its 52-week high price is $23.64.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.51 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.52 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 9.8%. First Midwest Bancorp Inc. has the potential to record 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BTIG Research published a research note on January 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $127. Citigroup also rated EXAS as Initiated on January 07, 2020, with its price target of $120 suggesting that EXAS could surge by 46.96% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $70.06/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.39% to reach $123.64/share. It started the day trading at $68.1225 and traded between $63.90 and $65.58 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EXAS’s 50-day SMA is 91.76 while its 200-day SMA stands at 99.72. The stock has a high of $123.99 for the year while the low is $69.74. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 14.55 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.71%, as 14.45M FMBI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.89% of Exact Sciences Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.27M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.36 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -18.99%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -20.99% over the past 90 days while it lost -46.46% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more EXAS shares, increasing its portfolio by 58.35% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 6,890,098 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,698,591 shares of EXAS, with a total valuation of $1,744,204,568. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more EXAS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,239,610,420 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Exact Sciences Corporation shares by 15.29% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,898,723 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,064,654 shares of Exact Sciences Corporation which are valued at $550,232,881. In the same vein, Jennison Associates LLC decreased its Exact Sciences Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 196,027 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,626,999 shares and is now valued at $524,886,467. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Exact Sciences Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.