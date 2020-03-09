Is There A Value in DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE:DD) And JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

The shares of DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE:DD) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Gordon Haskett in its latest research note that was published on January 14, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $71 price target. Gordon Haskett wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of DuPont de Nemours Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on January 06, 2020, to Neutral the DD stock while also putting a $62 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on December 17, 2019. That day the Cowen set price target on the stock to $80. The stock was given Outperform rating by Cowen in its report released on November 15, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 83. Jefferies was of a view that DD is Buy in its latest report on September 10, 2019. Exane BNP Paribas thinks that DD is worth Outperform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -3.71% from its 52-Week high price while it is -51.63% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 21.73.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.53% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $39.905 while ending the day at $40.50. During the trading session, a total of 14.45 million shares were traded which represents a -108.77% decline from the average session volume which is 6.92 million shares. DD had ended its last session trading at $42.42. DuPont de Nemours Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.43, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 DD 52-week low price stands at $42.06 while its 52-week high price is $83.72.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.95 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The DuPont de Nemours Inc. generated 1.54 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.96 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -165.26%. DuPont de Nemours Inc. has the potential to record 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on September 20, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $58.58/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.64% to reach $567.25/share. It started the day trading at $56.68 and traded between $53.9001 and $54.69 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that YY’s 50-day SMA is 60.53 while its 200-day SMA stands at 61.60. The stock has a high of $88.85 for the year while the low is $51.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.35 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.19%, as 3.18M DD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.22% of JOYY Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.59, while the P/B ratio is 0.93. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 983.54K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.23 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.33%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -8.55% over the past 90 days while it lost -4.72% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC sold more YY shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.56% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC selling -158,767 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,323,454 shares of YY, with a total valuation of $201,168,671. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile bought more YY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $146,257,731 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. decreased its JOYY Inc. shares by 4.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,173,524 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -90,482 shares of JOYY Inc. which are valued at $131,563,408. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its JOYY Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 71,383 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,902,375 shares and is now valued at $115,150,759. Following these latest developments, around 1.38% of JOYY Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.