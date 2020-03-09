Is There A Value in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) And Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

The shares of Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Cowen in its latest research note that was published on January 31, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $36 price target. Cowen wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Core Laboratories N.V., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Johnson Rice advised investors in its research note published on January 30, 2020, to Buy the CLB stock while also putting a $47 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Bernstein Markets when it published its report on January 14, 2020. The stock was given Hold rating by Stifel in its report released on January 02, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 40. Cowen was of a view that CLB is Market Perform in its latest report on December 31, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that CLB is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 10, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 63.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $40.78. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -4.79% from its 52-Week high price while it is -68.48% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 13.17.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.47% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $23.36 while ending the day at $23.84. During the trading session, a total of 2.58 million shares were traded which represents a -218.35% decline from the average session volume which is 809190.0 shares. CLB had ended its last session trading at $25.49. Core Laboratories N.V. currently has a market cap of $1.13 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.32, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.43, with a beta of 1.82. Core Laboratories N.V. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.72, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 CLB 52-week low price stands at $25.04 while its 52-week high price is $75.63.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.38 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Core Laboratories N.V. generated 11.09 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.50 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -15.79%. Core Laboratories N.V. has the potential to record 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Bernstein published a research note on February 26, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $4. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.43/share, analysts expect it to down by -19.75% to reach $7.21/share. It started the day trading at $2.41 and traded between $1.92 and $1.95 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KOS’s 50-day SMA is 5.20 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.87. The stock has a high of $7.55 for the year while the low is $2.38. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.24 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.82%, as 15.37M CLB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.97% of Kosmos Energy Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 7.05M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.18 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -36.07%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -68.24% over the past 90 days while it lost -69.00% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… sold more KOS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -15.69% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling -9,016,745 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 48,442,452 shares of KOS, with a total valuation of $247,540,930. Wellington Management Co. LLP meanwhile bought more KOS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $182,660,021 worth of shares.

Similarly, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Manageme… decreased its Kosmos Energy Ltd. shares by 5.49% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 30,239,074 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,755,770 shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. which are valued at $154,521,668. In the same vein, Vaughan Nelson Investment Managem… decreased its Kosmos Energy Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 404,267 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 28,072,940 shares and is now valued at $143,452,723. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Kosmos Energy Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.