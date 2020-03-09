Is There A Value in Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) And Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)

The shares of Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by DA Davidson in its latest research note that was published on February 13, 2020. DA Davidson wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Applied Materials Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cowen advised investors in its research note published on February 13, 2020, to Outperform the AMAT stock while also putting a $78 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on February 03, 2020. UBS was of a view that AMAT is Sell in its latest report on November 21, 2019. Nomura thinks that AMAT is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 15, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 68.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 19 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $76.14. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 57.04% from its 52-Week high price while it is -16.78% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.97.

The shares of the company dipped by -2.27% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $56.25 while ending the day at $57.79. During the trading session, a total of 8.96 million shares were traded which represents a -13.82% decline from the average session volume which is 7.87 million shares. AMAT had ended its last session trading at $59.13. Applied Materials Inc. currently has a market cap of $54.3 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 19.10, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.89, with a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.61, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 AMAT 52-week low price stands at $36.80 while its 52-week high price is $69.44.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.98 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Applied Materials Inc. generated 3.42 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.80 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 28.57%. Applied Materials Inc. has the potential to record 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald published a research note on December 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $20. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated UBX as Initiated on March 07, 2019, with its price target of $21 suggesting that UBX could surge by 72.85% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.12/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.07% to reach $21.40/share. It started the day trading at $6.10 and traded between $5.7007 and $5.81 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that UBX’s 50-day SMA is 6.69 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.17. The stock has a high of $10.41 for the year while the low is $5.61. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.28 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.83%, as 5.43M AMAT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.74% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 194.62K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 27.91 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.33%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -21.80% over the past 90 days while it lost -9.08% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more UBX shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.48% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 207,800 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,850,989 shares of UBX, with a total valuation of $28,620,835.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares by 8.60% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,929,592 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 152,788 shares of Unity Biotechnology Inc. which are valued at $11,384,593. Following these latest developments, around 5.80% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.