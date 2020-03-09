Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Valaris plc (NYSE:VAL), Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)?

The shares of Valaris plc (NYSE:VAL) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Bernstein in its latest research note that was published on January 14, 2020. Bernstein wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Valaris plc, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BTIG Research Markets when it published its report on December 03, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that VAL is Sector Perform in its latest report on September 25, 2019. Citigroup thinks that VAL is worth Sell rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 23, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 4.75.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 4 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -16.55% from its 52-Week high price while it is -87.39% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 28.38.

The shares of the company dipped by -21.62% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $2.31 while ending the day at $2.32. During the trading session, a total of 9.23 million shares were traded which represents a -69.64% decline from the average session volume which is 5.44 million shares. VAL had ended its last session trading at $2.96. Valaris plc debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.65, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 VAL 52-week low price stands at $2.78 while its 52-week high price is $18.40.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.55 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Valaris plc generated 97.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.27 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -9.03%. Valaris plc has the potential to record -4.70 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on February 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.26/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.42% to reach $6.00/share. It started the day trading at $2.25 and traded between $2.08 and $2.16 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CLNE’s 50-day SMA is 2.49 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.35. The stock has a high of $3.47 for the year while the low is $1.82. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.47 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.57%, as 1.52M VAL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.11% of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 938.39K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.62 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.42%. Looking further, the stock has raised 16.13% over the past 90 days while it gained 6.40% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP sold more CLNE shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.94% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP selling -102,698 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,856,983 shares of CLNE, with a total valuation of $24,971,061. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile sold more CLNE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $21,150,414 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Clean Energy Fuels Corp. shares by 2.19% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,994,655 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 193,078 shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. which are valued at $20,687,707. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Clean Energy Fuels Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 14,838 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,231,759 shares and is now valued at $16,633,046. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.