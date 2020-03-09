Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV), Frank’s International N.V. (NYSE:FI)?

The shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by CIBC in its latest research note that was published on February 20, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $22.50 price target. CIBC wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ovintiv Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. CapitalOne advised investors in its research note published on February 07, 2020, to Equal Weight the OVV stock while also putting a $25 price target.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 13 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $24.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -13.79% from its 52-Week high price while it is -79.38% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 15.36.

The shares of the company dipped by -15.17% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $7.86 while ending the day at $7.94. During the trading session, a total of 11.88 million shares were traded which represents a -184.15% decline from the average session volume which is 4.18 million shares. OVV had ended its last session trading at $9.36. Ovintiv Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.83, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 OVV 52-week low price stands at $9.21 while its 52-week high price is $38.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.81 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Ovintiv Inc. generated 138.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.75 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 13.58%. Ovintiv Inc. has the potential to record 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Tudor Pickering published a research note on July 02, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Frank’s International N.V. (NYSE:FI) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.26/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.29% to reach $5.83/share. It started the day trading at $3.21 and traded between $2.93 and $3.12 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FI’s 50-day SMA is 3.99 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.92. The stock has a high of $6.72 for the year while the low is $3.08. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.65 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 15.43%, as 1.90M OVV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.95% of Frank’s International N.V. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 716.93K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.65 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -20.41%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -38.22% over the past 90 days while it lost -28.44% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more FI shares, increasing its portfolio by 14.80% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 3,010,353 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 23,346,302 shares of FI, with a total valuation of $81,712,057. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Manageme… meanwhile bought more FI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $68,300,001 worth of shares.

Similarly, Massachusetts Financial Services … decreased its Frank’s International N.V. shares by 8.71% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 9,967,518 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -950,568 shares of Frank’s International N.V. which are valued at $34,886,313. In the same vein, Mensarius AG decreased its Frank’s International N.V. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 377,003 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 8,075,414 shares and is now valued at $28,263,949. Following these latest developments, around 2.00% of Frank’s International N.V. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.