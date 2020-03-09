Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX), Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRC)?

The shares of Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on November 27, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $12 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Novavax Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on August 14, 2019, to Buy the NVAX stock while also putting a $17 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Piper Jaffray Markets when it published its report on February 28, 2019. That day the Piper Jaffray set price target on the stock to $0.25. The stock was given Buy rating by Ladenburg Thalmann in its report released on December 18, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 3. Oppenheimer was of a view that NVAX is Outperform in its latest report on December 11, 2018. Piper Jaffray thinks that NVAX is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $14.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 252.54% from its 52-Week high price while it is -29.53% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.92.

The shares of the company dipped by -3.03% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $11.58 while ending the day at $12.48. During the trading session, a total of 13.21 million shares were traded which represents a -109.39% decline from the average session volume which is 6.31 million shares. NVAX had ended its last session trading at $12.87. NVAX 52-week low price stands at $3.54 while its 52-week high price is $17.71.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.03 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Novavax Inc. generated 75.52 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.69 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -152.43%. Novavax Inc. has the potential to record -5.70 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on December 17, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRC) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $138. Barclays also rated HRC as Initiated on October 16, 2018, with its price target of $95 suggesting that HRC could surge by 23.62% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $100.61/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.62% to reach $125.63/share. It started the day trading at $98.07 and traded between $93.86 and $95.96 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HRC’s 50-day SMA is 109.06 while its 200-day SMA stands at 105.64. The stock has a high of $117.10 for the year while the low is $93.88. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.52 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.07%, as 1.38M NVAX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.07% of Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 43.24, while the P/B ratio is 3.96. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 470.45K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.94 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.09%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -9.91% over the past 90 days while it lost -9.43% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Wellington Management Co. LLP sold more HRC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.93% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Wellington Management Co. LLP selling -60,994 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,520,505 shares of HRC, with a total valuation of $694,368,577. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more HRC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $671,817,403 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. shares by 0.08% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,254,542 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -4,927 shares of Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. which are valued at $666,046,178. In the same vein, Select Equity Group LP decreased its Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 255,173 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,811,362 shares and is now valued at $299,381,939. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.