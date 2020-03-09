Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS), Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)?

The shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Loop Capital in its latest research note that was published on January 24, 2020. Loop Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Masco Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on January 06, 2020. That day the Jefferies set price target on the stock to $51. The stock was given Overweight rating by Atlantic Equities in its report released on December 16, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 60. KeyBanc Capital Markets was of a view that MAS is Overweight in its latest report on December 10, 2019. Deutsche Bank thinks that MAS is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 21, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 52.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $51.57. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 21.01% from its 52-Week high price while it is -15.90% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 36.90.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.19% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $41.09 while ending the day at $42.10. During the trading session, a total of 4.03 million shares were traded which represents a -41.49% decline from the average session volume which is 2.85 million shares. MAS had ended its last session trading at $43.94. Masco Corporation currently has a market cap of $12.2 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 19.03, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.67, with a beta of 1.49. MAS 52-week low price stands at $34.79 while its 52-week high price is $50.06.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.54 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Masco Corporation generated 697.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.68 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 18.52%. Masco Corporation has the potential to record 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SVB Leerink published a research note on January 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) is now rated as Underperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $32. Even though the stock has been trading at $35.59/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.15% to reach $67.25/share. It started the day trading at $34.895 and traded between $32.40 and $33.40 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ARWR’s 50-day SMA is 47.34 while its 200-day SMA stands at 39.08. The stock has a high of $73.72 for the year while the low is $17.27. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.98 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.54%, as 9.53M MAS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.64% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 62.08, while the P/B ratio is 6.49. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.97M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.83 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.54%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -49.74% over the past 90 days while it gained 4.90% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more ARWR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -19.44% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -2,720,762 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,277,750 shares of ARWR, with a total valuation of $472,650,503. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more ARWR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $402,093,048 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 15.56% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,124,470 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -760,166 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $172,856,538. In the same vein, Invesco Advisers, Inc. decreased its Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,021,010 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,020,120 shares and is now valued at $126,573,229. Following these latest developments, around 4.90% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.