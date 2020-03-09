Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN), Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)?

The shares of Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Ladenburg Thalmann in its latest research note that was published on February 04, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $2.20 price target. Ladenburg Thalmann wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Kopin Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wunderlich advised investors in its research note published on August 03, 2016, to Hold the KOPN stock while also putting a $2 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Wunderlich Markets when it published its report on April 01, 2015. That day the Wunderlich set price target on the stock to $4.50. The stock was given Hold rating by Wunderlich in its report released on February 18, 2014, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 4.50. Needham was of a view that KOPN is Hold in its latest report on March 14, 2012. Wunderlich thinks that KOPN is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 08, 2012 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 3.50.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 40.20% from its 52-Week high price while it is -78.81% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.47.

The shares of the company added by 8.82% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.3201 while ending the day at $0.37. During the trading session, a total of 549469.0 shares were traded which represents a -29.56% decline from the average session volume which is 424110.0 shares. KOPN had ended its last session trading at $0.34. Kopin Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.70 KOPN 52-week low price stands at $0.26 while its 52-week high price is $1.75.

The Kopin Corporation generated 8.76 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -25.0%. Kopin Corporation has the potential to record -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt published a research note on February 11, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $60. Monness Crespi & Hardt also rated MIME as Reiterated on January 13, 2020, with its price target of $58 suggesting that MIME could surge by 38.99% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $38.47/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.28% to reach $59.73/share. It started the day trading at $37.74 and traded between $35.53 and $36.44 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MIME’s 50-day SMA is 46.93 while its 200-day SMA stands at 44.01. The stock has a high of $54.57 for the year while the low is $34.62. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 442519.34 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 11.18%, as 491,993 KOPN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.87% of Mimecast Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 651.70K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.75 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.96%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -17.13% over the past 90 days while it lost -13.73% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Abdiel Capital Advisors LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,684,513 shares of MIME, with a total valuation of $188,020,698. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC meanwhile sold more MIME shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $180,695,036 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Mimecast Limited shares by 108.07% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,303,565 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,715,822 shares of Mimecast Limited which are valued at $168,580,922. In the same vein, Brown Advisory LLC increased its Mimecast Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 17,542 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,613,501 shares and is now valued at $133,366,956. Following these latest developments, around 2.90% of Mimecast Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.