Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV), Dril-Quip Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)?

The shares of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on July 31, 2017. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Ladenburg Thalmann Markets when it published its report on July 21, 2016. The stock was given Strong Buy rating by Raymond James in its report released on July 07, 2016, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 13.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -49.91% from its 52-Week high price while it is -96.45% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 23.17.

The shares of the company dipped by -62.24% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $1.81 while ending the day at $1.85. During the trading session, a total of 1.69 million shares were traded which represents a -2293.43% decline from the average session volume which is 70530.0 shares. NVIV had ended its last session trading at $4.90. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.50 NVIV 52-week low price stands at $3.69 while its 52-week high price is $52.14.

The InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. generated 6.61 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research published a research note on November 21, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Dril-Quip Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) is now rated as Underperform. Cowen also rated DRQ as Reiterated on April 30, 2019, with its price target of $44 suggesting that DRQ could surge by 25.16% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $35.00/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.54% to reach $44.64/share. It started the day trading at $34.655 and traded between $32.28 and $33.41 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DRQ’s 50-day SMA is 42.66 while its 200-day SMA stands at 45.51. The stock has a high of $56.71 for the year while the low is $33.08. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.38 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.08%, as 3.17M NVIV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.97% of Dril-Quip Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 856.67, while the P/B ratio is 1.10. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 267.53K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 11.86 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.20%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -23.14% over the past 90 days while it lost -30.47% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more DRQ shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.62% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 134,724 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,281,484 shares of DRQ, with a total valuation of $216,012,696. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more DRQ shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $157,744,347 worth of shares.

Similarly, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment… decreased its Dril-Quip Inc. shares by 1.96% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,704,783 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -74,223 shares of Dril-Quip Inc. which are valued at $151,525,625. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Dril-Quip Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 359,661 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,572,078 shares and is now valued at $105,197,990. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Dril-Quip Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.