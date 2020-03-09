Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE:GEL), Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)?

The shares of Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE:GEL) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by UBS in its latest research note that was published on February 20, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $15 price target. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Genesis Energy L.P., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on January 07, 2020, to Underweight the GEL stock while also putting a $21 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on June 26, 2019. Robert W. Baird was of a view that GEL is Neutral in its latest report on September 04, 2018. UBS thinks that GEL is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 17, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 39.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $19.43. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -1.50% from its 52-Week high price while it is -64.39% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 12.24.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.15% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $8.36 while ending the day at $8.56. During the trading session, a total of 1.87 million shares were traded which represents a -54.74% decline from the average session volume which is 1.21 million shares. GEL had ended its last session trading at $9.32. Genesis Energy L.P. currently has a market cap of $1.14 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 48.64, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.15, with a beta of 1.67. Genesis Energy L.P. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.94, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 GEL 52-week low price stands at $8.69 while its 52-week high price is $24.04.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.03 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Genesis Energy L.P. generated 56.41 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -433.33%. Genesis Energy L.P. has the potential to record 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on November 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.44/share, analysts expect it to down by 0.00% to reach $5.50/share. It started the day trading at $2.74 and traded between $2.355 and $2.44 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AGEN’s 50-day SMA is 3.58 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.14. The stock has a high of $4.57 for the year while the low is $2.13. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.72 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.70%, as 12.15M GEL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.52% of Agenus Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.37M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.88 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.56%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -38.07% over the past 90 days while it lost -17.29% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The RTW Investments LP sold more AGEN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.66% during the last quarter. This move now sees The RTW Investments LP selling -336,800 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,876,391 shares of AGEN, with a total valuation of $33,197,702. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more AGEN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $30,520,061 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Agenus Inc. shares by 0.32% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,507,830 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 17,300 shares of Agenus Inc. which are valued at $20,599,284. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Agenus Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,529,960 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,929,918 shares and is now valued at $14,697,893. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Agenus Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.