Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL), At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)?

The shares of Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on January 07, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $12 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Enable Midstream Partners LP, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Mizuho Markets when it published its report on May 06, 2019. That day the Mizuho set price target on the stock to $18. The stock was given Buy rating by Stifel in its report released on February 21, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 17. BofA/Merrill was of a view that ENBL is Buy in its latest report on October 26, 2018. Stifel thinks that ENBL is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 06, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 19.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $11.29. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -15.08% from its 52-Week high price while it is -67.06% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 11.17.

The shares of the company dipped by -17.08% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $4.99 while ending the day at $5.00. During the trading session, a total of 2.82 million shares were traded which represents a -112.1% decline from the average session volume which is 1.33 million shares. ENBL had ended its last session trading at $6.03. Enable Midstream Partners LP debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.62, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 ENBL 52-week low price stands at $5.89 while its 52-week high price is $15.18.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.21 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Enable Midstream Partners LP generated 4.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.28 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -23.81%. Enable Midstream Partners LP has the potential to record 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at KeyBanc Capital Markets published a research note on January 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) is now rated as Sector Weight. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.57/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.38% to reach $6.97/share. It started the day trading at $4.79 and traded between $4.26 and $4.37 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HOME’s 50-day SMA is 5.77 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.69. The stock has a high of $24.81 for the year while the low is $4.20. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.38 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.36%, as 10.83M ENBL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 22.52% of At Home Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.48, while the P/B ratio is 0.34. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.22M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.88 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -12.60%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -48.89% over the past 90 days while it lost -32.98% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The CAS Investment Partners LLC bought more HOME shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.63% during the last quarter. This move now sees The CAS Investment Partners LLC purchasing 470,106 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,815,320 shares of HOME, with a total valuation of $49,894,711. Prentice Capital Management LP meanwhile bought more HOME shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $22,196,618 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of At Home Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.