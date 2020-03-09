Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX), Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)?

The shares of Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on July 12, 2018. The Technology company has also assigned a $108 price target. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ebix Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Sidoti advised investors in its research note published on December 19, 2017, to Buy the EBIX stock while also putting a $90 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from William Blair Markets when it published its report on September 28, 2017. The stock was given Outperform rating by Northland Securities in its report released on March 15, 2011, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 29. Northland Securities was of a view that EBIX is Outperform in its latest report on December 13, 2010. Rodman & Renshaw thinks that EBIX is worth Mkt Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 19, 2010 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 26.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $62.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 12.69% from its 52-Week high price while it is -56.24% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 25.50.

The shares of the company added by 7.29% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $21.36 while ending the day at $23.71. During the trading session, a total of 825171.0 shares were traded which represents a -151.69% decline from the average session volume which is 327850.0 shares. EBIX had ended its last session trading at $22.10. Ebix Inc. currently has a market cap of $673.6 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.51, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.75, with a beta of 1.52. Ebix Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.35, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 EBIX 52-week low price stands at $21.04 while its 52-week high price is $54.18.

The Ebix Inc. generated 113.25 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -6.0%.

Investment analysts at Loop Capital published a research note on January 30, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $72. Even though the stock has been trading at $63.87/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.40% to reach $72.50/share. It started the day trading at $62.34 and traded between $59.14 and $60.42 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FBHS’s 50-day SMA is 68.11 while its 200-day SMA stands at 59.25. The stock has a high of $73.28 for the year while the low is $44.79. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.12 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 44.97%, as 3.08M EBIX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.21% of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 19.74, while the P/B ratio is 3.48. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.26M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.43 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.15%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -4.34% over the past 90 days while it gained 17.25% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more FBHS shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.32% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 47,283 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,849,446 shares of FBHS, with a total valuation of $1,020,305,435. JPMorgan Investment Management, I… meanwhile sold more FBHS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $522,808,137 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. shares by 13.31% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,437,293 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,141,508 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. which are valued at $511,016,402. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 49,045 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,413,410 shares and is now valued at $509,375,401. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.