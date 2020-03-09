Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV), Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN)?

The shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Robert W. Baird in its latest research note that was published on April 22, 2019. Robert W. Baird wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Dover Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on December 18, 2018. Citigroup was of a view that DOV is Buy in its latest report on September 07, 2018. BMO Capital Markets thinks that DOV is worth Market Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $122.92. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 16.56% from its 52-Week high price while it is -15.61% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 33.99.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.06% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $99.41 while ending the day at $101.49. During the trading session, a total of 1.81 million shares were traded which represents a -111.37% decline from the average session volume which is 854210.0 shares. DOV had ended its last session trading at $105.78. Dover Corporation currently has a market cap of $15.37 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 22.01, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.50, with a beta of 1.51. Dover Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.02, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 DOV 52-week low price stands at $87.07 while its 52-week high price is $120.26.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.54 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Dover Corporation generated 397.25 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.60 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 19.48%. Dover Corporation has the potential to record 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Needham published a research note on February 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) is now rated as Hold. Needham also rated APPN as Initiated on January 10, 2020, with its price target of $49 suggesting that APPN could down by -1.32% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $48.96/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.84% to reach $45.50/share. It started the day trading at $47.75 and traded between $44.76 and $46.10 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that APPN’s 50-day SMA is 48.64 while its 200-day SMA stands at 44.70. The stock has a high of $63.77 for the year while the low is $30.43. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.19 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.49%, as 8.15M DOV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 23.82% of Appian Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.01M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.07 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.42%. Looking further, the stock has raised 11.84% over the past 90 days while it lost -16.64% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Abdiel Capital Advisors LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,425,054 shares of APPN, with a total valuation of $378,974,756. Baillie Gifford & Co. meanwhile bought more APPN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $182,648,682 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Appian Corporation shares by 0.96% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,966,022 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -28,876 shares of Appian Corporation which are valued at $151,385,763. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Appian Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 275,988 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,201,414 shares and is now valued at $112,360,171. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Appian Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.