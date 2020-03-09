Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT), Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM)?

The shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Needham in its latest research note that was published on February 21, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $5.50 price target. Needham wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Conduent Incorporated, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Needham Markets when it published its report on May 09, 2019. That day the Needham set price target on the stock to $14. The stock was given Neutral rating by JP Morgan in its report released on May 09, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 12. Cross Research was of a view that CNDT is Hold in its latest report on May 09, 2019. Citigroup thinks that CNDT is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $5.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -0.67% from its 52-Week high price while it is -79.57% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 27.86.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.79% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $2.94 while ending the day at $2.96. During the trading session, a total of 2.96 million shares were traded which represents a -98.83% decline from the average session volume which is 1.49 million shares. CNDT had ended its last session trading at $3.21. Conduent Incorporated debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.16, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 CNDT 52-week low price stands at $2.98 while its 52-week high price is $14.49.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.18 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Conduent Incorporated generated 496.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.16 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 22.22%. Conduent Incorporated has the potential to record 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on February 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.14/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.97% to reach $7.18/share. It started the day trading at $4.19 and traded between $3.775 and $4.18 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AM’s 50-day SMA is 5.77 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.69. The stock has a high of $14.50 for the year while the low is $3.91. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 49.07 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -13.34%, as 42.52M CNDT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.91% of Antero Midstream Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 7.36M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.78 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.13%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -8.93% over the past 90 days while it lost -41.54% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Invesco Advisers, Inc. bought more AM shares, increasing its portfolio by 37.94% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Invesco Advisers, Inc. purchasing 17,358,078 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 63,110,414 shares of AM, with a total valuation of $318,076,487. Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC meanwhile sold more AM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $138,148,371 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Antero Midstream Corporation shares by 12.19% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 25,761,602 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,799,697 shares of Antero Midstream Corporation which are valued at $129,838,474. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Antero Midstream Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 3,299,225 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 23,214,429 shares and is now valued at $117,000,722. Following these latest developments, around 8.10% of Antero Midstream Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.