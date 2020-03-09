Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Casey’s General Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY), Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)?

The shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on August 29, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $158 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Casey’s General Stores Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on April 25, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $140. Goldman was of a view that CASY is Neutral in its latest report on April 05, 2018. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that CASY is worth Sector Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 08, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 118.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $178.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 40.92% from its 52-Week high price while it is -4.87% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.77.

The shares of the company added by 4.16% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $161.69 while ending the day at $173.13. During the trading session, a total of 568856.0 shares were traded which represents a -54.74% decline from the average session volume which is 367610.0 shares. CASY had ended its last session trading at $166.22. Casey’s General Stores Inc. currently has a market cap of $6.39 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 27.33, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.59, with a beta of 0.50. Casey’s General Stores Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.84, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.10 CASY 52-week low price stands at $122.86 while its 52-week high price is $181.99.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.21 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Casey’s General Stores Inc. generated 43.98 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.31 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 48.87%. Casey’s General Stores Inc. has the potential to record 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on November 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) is now rated as Underweight. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.99/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.67% to reach $12.95/share. It started the day trading at $8.89 and traded between $8.46 and $8.48 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TV’s 50-day SMA is 11.20 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.18. The stock has a high of $12.60 for the year while the low is $7.42. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.67 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -15.62%, as 2.25M CASY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.56% of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 20.58, while the P/B ratio is 1.10. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.52M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.48 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.79%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -20.97% over the past 90 days while it lost -4.18% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dodge & Cox sold more TV shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.83% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dodge & Cox selling -3,395,900 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 66,852,520 shares of TV, with a total valuation of $743,400,022. Harris Associates LP meanwhile bought more TV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $723,514,215 worth of shares.

Similarly, FPR Partners LLC increased its Grupo Televisa S.A.B. shares by 0.42% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 39,326,309 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 162,627 shares of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. which are valued at $437,308,556. Following these latest developments, around 27.70% of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.