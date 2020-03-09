Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS), Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)?

The shares of Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by BMO Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on February 21, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $63 price target. BMO Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Zscaler Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on December 04, 2019. That day the BMO Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $58. The stock was given Buy rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on November 25, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 68. DA Davidson was of a view that ZS is Buy in its latest report on November 19, 2019. Goldman thinks that ZS is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 12, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 45.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $64.89. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 23.32% from its 52-Week high price while it is -44.84% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 39.28.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.44% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $48.23 while ending the day at $49.39. During the trading session, a total of 2.98 million shares were traded which represents a -33.17% decline from the average session volume which is 2.24 million shares. ZS had ended its last session trading at $53.36. Zscaler Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 ZS 52-week low price stands at $40.05 while its 52-week high price is $89.54.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.10 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Zscaler Inc. generated 76.53 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -0.0%. Zscaler Inc. has the potential to record -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on January 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $68. Even though the stock has been trading at $56.86/share, analysts expect it to down by -2.11% to reach $63.74/share. It started the day trading at $55.98 and traded between $54.29 and $55.66 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MDLZ’s 50-day SMA is 56.24 while its 200-day SMA stands at 54.54. The stock has a high of $59.96 for the year while the low is $46.37. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.72 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 36.57%, as 14.64M ZS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.02% of Mondelez International Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 20.92, while the P/B ratio is 2.94. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 7.19M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.04 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.42%. Looking further, the stock has raised 4.35% over the past 90 days while it lost -0.86% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more MDLZ shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.72% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 779,099 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 109,618,494 shares of MDLZ, with a total valuation of $6,289,909,186. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more MDLZ shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,860,819,784 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Mondelez International Inc. shares by 3.78% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 64,510,957 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -2,533,793 shares of Mondelez International Inc. which are valued at $3,701,638,713. In the same vein, Lindsell Train Ltd. decreased its Mondelez International Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 765,113 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 33,002,436 shares and is now valued at $1,893,679,778. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Mondelez International Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.