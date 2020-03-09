Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY), OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)?

The shares of Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Societe Generale in its latest research note that was published on March 02, 2020. Societe Generale wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Workday Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Societe Generale advised investors in its research note published on February 20, 2020, to Sell the WDAY stock while also putting a $180 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from William Blair Markets when it published its report on December 10, 2019. The stock was given Outperform rating by BMO Capital Markets in its report released on December 04, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 200. Compass Point was of a view that WDAY is Neutral in its latest report on December 04, 2019. Morgan Stanley thinks that WDAY is worth Equal-Weight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 16 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 15 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $203.39. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 5.04% from its 52-Week high price while it is -30.04% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 29.29.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.01% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $153.39 while ending the day at $158.68. During the trading session, a total of 2.66 million shares were traded which represents a -38.42% decline from the average session volume which is 1.92 million shares. WDAY had ended its last session trading at $165.31. Workday Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.51, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 WDAY 52-week low price stands at $151.06 while its 52-week high price is $226.83.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.45 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Workday Inc. generated 731.14 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.31 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 42.22%. Workday Inc. has the potential to record -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on January 15, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) is now rated as Outperform. It started the day trading at $2.08 and traded between $1.93 and $1.97 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OGI’s 50-day SMA is 2.46 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.12. The stock has a high of $8.44 for the year while the low is $1.89. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.42 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.52%, as 10.05M WDAY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.16% of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.99M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.52 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -10.45%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -23.35% over the past 90 days while it lost -58.70% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 0.16% of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.