Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT), Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)?

The shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Lake Street in its latest research note that was published on May 10, 2019. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $5 price target. Lake Street wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Westport Fuel Systems Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from H.C. Wainwright Markets when it published its report on September 20, 2018. That day the H.C. Wainwright set price target on the stock to $6. The stock was given Buy rating by Lake Street in its report released on November 15, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 5. Lake Street was of a view that WPRT is Hold in its latest report on October 05, 2017. Oppenheimer thinks that WPRT is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 17, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 3.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $5.10. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 36.36% from its 52-Week high price while it is -51.33% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 24.50.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.82% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $1.64 while ending the day at $1.65. During the trading session, a total of 913332.0 shares were traded which represents a -103.23% decline from the average session volume which is 449410.0 shares. WPRT had ended its last session trading at $1.79. WPRT 52-week low price stands at $1.21 while its 52-week high price is $3.39.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.01 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Westport Fuel Systems Inc. generated 37.41 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -700.0%. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has the potential to record 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on January 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $23. Even though the stock has been trading at $21.54/share, analysts expect it to down by -2.27% to reach $23.67/share. It started the day trading at $21.44 and traded between $20.705 and $21.05 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NUAN’s 50-day SMA is 20.37 while its 200-day SMA stands at 17.56. The stock has a high of $23.58 for the year while the low is $12.98. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.22 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.83%, as 11.87M WPRT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.24% of Nuance Communications Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 40.95, while the P/B ratio is 4.82. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.40M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.49 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.64%. Looking further, the stock has raised 19.94% over the past 90 days while it gained 43.21% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more NUAN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.36% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -354,244 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 25,758,229 shares of NUAN, with a total valuation of $487,345,693. ClearBridge Investments LLC meanwhile sold more NUAN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $381,309,915 worth of shares.

Similarly, Victory Capital Management, Inc. … increased its Nuance Communications Inc. shares by 4.93% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 18,727,137 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 879,243 shares of Nuance Communications Inc. which are valued at $354,317,432. In the same vein, Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its Nuance Communications Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 5,796,101 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 13,698,118 shares and is now valued at $259,168,393. Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of Nuance Communications Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.