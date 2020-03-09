Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM), Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK)?

The shares of Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BTIG Research in its latest research note that was published on June 20, 2019. BTIG Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Verastem Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from BTIG Research Markets when it published its report on July 13, 2018. That day the BTIG Research set price target on the stock to $17. The stock was given Buy rating by Seaport Global Securities in its report released on May 02, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 14. B. Riley FBR Inc. was of a view that VSTM is Buy in its latest report on March 08, 2018. H.C. Wainwright thinks that VSTM is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 07, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 10.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $4.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 307.23% from its 52-Week high price while it is -7.65% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 80.02.

The shares of the company added by 11.18% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $2.88 while ending the day at $3.38. During the trading session, a total of 5.78 million shares were traded which represents a -127.44% decline from the average session volume which is 2.54 million shares. VSTM had ended its last session trading at $3.04. Verastem Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 6.33, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.50 VSTM 52-week low price stands at $0.83 while its 52-week high price is $3.66.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.35 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Verastem Inc. generated 103.32 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.52 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -5.71%. Verastem Inc. has the potential to record -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on January 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK) is now rated as Equal Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $33. Even though the stock has been trading at $18.41/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.27% to reach $32.93/share. It started the day trading at $18.275 and traded between $17.06 and $17.44 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DK’s 50-day SMA is 28.53 while its 200-day SMA stands at 34.44. The stock has a high of $44.08 for the year while the low is $18.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.53 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.51%, as 5.61M VSTM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.81% of Delek US Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.41, while the P/B ratio is 0.77. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.41M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.99 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -18.43%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -47.49% over the past 90 days while it lost -50.68% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more DK shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.81% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -160,632 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,716,702 shares of DK, with a total valuation of $239,360,637. Wellington Management Co. LLP meanwhile bought more DK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $150,937,597 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Delek US Holdings Inc. shares by 0.14% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,017,904 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 6,805 shares of Delek US Holdings Inc. which are valued at $137,791,644. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Delek US Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 34,956 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,918,286 shares and is now valued at $135,056,134. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Delek US Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.