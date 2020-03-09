Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB), Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)?

The shares of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Piper Jaffray in its latest research note that was published on October 15, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $8 price target. Piper Jaffray wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stephens advised investors in its research note published on April 02, 2019, to Equal-Weight the PACB stock while also putting a $8 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on October 19, 2018. The stock was given Equal-Weight rating by First Analysis Sec in its report released on November 03, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 4. CL King was of a view that PACB is Neutral in its latest report on September 28, 2017. Cantor Fitzgerald thinks that PACB is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 03, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 15.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $5.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 24.61% from its 52-Week high price while it is -47.33% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.04.

The shares of the company added by 6.47% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $3.55 while ending the day at $3.95. During the trading session, a total of 3.88 million shares were traded which represents a -47.4% decline from the average session volume which is 2.63 million shares. PACB had ended its last session trading at $3.71. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.29, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 PACB 52-week low price stands at $3.17 while its 52-week high price is $7.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.00 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. generated 29.63 million in revenue during the last quarter. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has the potential to record -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on January 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) is now rated as Neutral. B. Riley FBR also rated ACST as Initiated on August 29, 2019, with its price target of $7.75 suggesting that ACST could surge by 83.33% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.44/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.45% to reach $2.52/share. It started the day trading at $0.44 and traded between $0.41 and $0.42 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ACST’s 50-day SMA is 1.0500 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.6000. The stock has a high of $3.08 for the year while the low is $0.40. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.31 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -11.01%, as 1.17M PACB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.43% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.99M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.23 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.31%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -78.22% over the past 90 days while it lost -79.50% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 9.30% of Acasti Pharma Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.