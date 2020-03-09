Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG), Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO)?

The shares of NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on November 15, 2019. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of NanoString Technologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Janney Markets when it published its report on October 12, 2017. Robert W. Baird was of a view that NSTG is Outperform in its latest report on December 11, 2013.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $36.20. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 82.16% from its 52-Week high price while it is -0.72% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 68.29.

The shares of the company added by 4.62% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $33.27 while ending the day at $36.04. During the trading session, a total of 791470.0 shares were traded which represents a -64.58% decline from the average session volume which is 480890.0 shares. NSTG had ended its last session trading at $34.45. NanoString Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.77, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.30 NSTG 52-week low price stands at $19.79 while its 52-week high price is $36.30.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.14 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The NanoString Technologies Inc. generated 29.03 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.64 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -392.86%. NanoString Technologies Inc. has the potential to record -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on January 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $224. UBS also rated MCO as Upgrade on October 07, 2019, with its price target of $245 suggesting that MCO could surge by 12.68% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $252.61/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.60% to reach $273.10/share. It started the day trading at $244.49 and traded between $231.39 and $238.47 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MCO’s 50-day SMA is 256.86 while its 200-day SMA stands at 222.14. The stock has a high of $287.25 for the year while the low is $167.78. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.27 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.38%, as 2.39M NSTG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.28% of Moody’s Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 32.13, while the P/B ratio is 73.38. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 842.81K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.83 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.65%. Looking further, the stock has raised 5.15% over the past 90 days while it gained 8.60% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (Investm… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 24,669,778 shares of MCO, with a total valuation of $6,334,952,293. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more MCO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,150,844,372 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Moody’s Corporation shares by 3.35% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,503,697 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 243,184 shares of Moody’s Corporation which are valued at $1,926,874,353. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Moody’s Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,518 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,102,216 shares and is now valued at $1,823,778,047. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Moody’s Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.