Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI), ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $2.38. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 1.35% from its 52-Week high price while it is -63.19% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 26.94.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.69% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $2.90 while ending the day at $3.00. During the trading session, a total of 545566.0 shares were traded which represents a -143.68% decline from the average session volume which is 223890.0 shares. KNDI had ended its last session trading at $3.25. Kandi Technologies Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.32, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 KNDI 52-week low price stands at $2.96 while its 52-week high price is $8.15.

The Kandi Technologies Group Inc. generated 26.05 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on October 23, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) is now rated as Equal Weight. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.75/share, analysts expect it to down by -3.31% to reach $16.00/share. It started the day trading at $8.675 and traded between $8.40 and $8.46 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ING’s 50-day SMA is 11.17 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.03. The stock has a high of $13.72 for the year while the low is $8.69. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.37 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -15.41%, as 5.39M KNDI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.15% of ING Groep N.V. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.13, while the P/B ratio is 0.55. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.82M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.41 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -10.85%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -26.24% over the past 90 days while it lost -14.80% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fisher Asset Management LLC bought more ING shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.46% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fisher Asset Management LLC purchasing 719,442 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 49,914,175 shares of ING, with a total valuation of $542,567,082. Boston Partners Global Investors,… meanwhile bought more ING shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $212,220,282 worth of shares.

Similarly, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC decreased its ING Groep N.V. shares by 7.85% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 12,685,826 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,080,011 shares of ING Groep N.V. which are valued at $137,894,929. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its ING Groep N.V. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 288,548 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 10,556,674 shares and is now valued at $114,751,046. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of ING Groep N.V. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.