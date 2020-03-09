Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM), Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC)?

The shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on September 16, 2019. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ferroglobe PLC, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Perform rating from Oppenheimer Markets when it published its report on November 27, 2018. B. Riley FBR Inc. was of a view that GSM is Buy in its latest report on November 29, 2017. Stifel thinks that GSM is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 26, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 22.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 8.89% from its 52-Week high price while it is -79.24% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 25.70.

The shares of the company dipped by -28.36% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.55 while ending the day at $0.55. During the trading session, a total of 1.03 million shares were traded which represents a -147.12% decline from the average session volume which is 416420.0 shares. GSM had ended its last session trading at $0.77. GSM 52-week low price stands at $0.51 while its 52-week high price is $2.65.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.32 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Ferroglobe PLC generated 99.23 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 59.38%. Ferroglobe PLC has the potential to record -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on February 26, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $27.06/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.47% to reach $39.24/share. It started the day trading at $25.99 and traded between $24.54 and $25.85 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that THC’s 50-day SMA is 33.84 while its 200-day SMA stands at 26.73. The stock has a high of $39.37 for the year while the low is $17.18. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.56 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.76%, as 8.15M GSM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.93% of Tenet Healthcare Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.17M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.94 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.64%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -23.38% over the past 90 days while it gained 27.97% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Glenview Capital Management LLC bought more THC shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.34% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Glenview Capital Management LLC purchasing 261,540 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 19,735,625 shares of THC, with a total valuation of $624,435,175. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more THC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $386,677,597 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Tenet Healthcare Corporation shares by 3.56% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 11,518,019 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 396,352 shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation which are valued at $364,430,121. In the same vein, Harris Associates LP increased its Tenet Healthcare Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 236,770 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,184,292 shares and is now valued at $195,670,999. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Tenet Healthcare Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.