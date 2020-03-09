Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF), Gartner Inc. (NYSE:IT)?

The shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on August 11, 2017. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $7 price target. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Rodman & Renshaw Markets when it published its report on August 29, 2016. That day the Rodman & Renshaw set price target on the stock to $6. The stock was given Buy rating by H.C. Wainwright in its report released on November 30, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 6. H.C. Wainwright was of a view that CANF is Buy in its latest report on March 31, 2015. ROTH Capital thinks that CANF is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 30, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 2.40.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $7.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 54.63% from its 52-Week high price while it is -93.13% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.89.

The shares of the company dipped by -15.66% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $1.62 while ending the day at $1.67. During the trading session, a total of 1.48 million shares were traded which represents a -83.07% decline from the average session volume which is 809580.0 shares. CANF had ended its last session trading at $1.98. CANF 52-week low price stands at $1.08 while its 52-week high price is $24.30.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.90 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. generated 4.68 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.20 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -200.0%. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. has the potential to record -4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on December 17, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Gartner Inc. (NYSE:IT) is now rated as Equal Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $165. Even though the stock has been trading at $125.58/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.32% to reach $160.44/share. It started the day trading at $123.27 and traded between $117.30 and $120.16 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IT’s 50-day SMA is 151.92 while its 200-day SMA stands at 150.66. The stock has a high of $171.77 for the year while the low is $123.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.84 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -24.90%, as 1.38M CANF shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.60% of Gartner Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 46.85, while the P/B ratio is 11.44. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 697.69K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.98 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.13%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -23.82% over the past 90 days while it lost -12.16% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more IT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.11% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -10,226 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,560,185 shares of IT, with a total valuation of $1,537,086,544. BAMCO, Inc. meanwhile sold more IT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,033,503,648 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… decreased its Gartner Inc. shares by 3.33% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,027,013 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -207,646 shares of Gartner Inc. which are valued at $969,023,150. In the same vein, Polen Capital Management LLC decreased its Gartner Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 153,981 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,328,987 shares and is now valued at $856,794,530. Following these latest developments, around 2.80% of Gartner Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.