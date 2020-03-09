Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Telaria Inc. (NYSE:TLRA), Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:IOTS)?

The shares of Telaria Inc. (NYSE:TLRA) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Craig Hallum in its latest research note that was published on December 20, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $14 price target. Craig Hallum wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Telaria Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Lake Street Markets when it published its report on February 27, 2019. That day the Lake Street set price target on the stock to $7. The stock was given Buy rating by B. Riley FBR in its report released on February 27, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 6.25. Craig Hallum was of a view that TLRA is Buy in its latest report on December 06, 2018. B. Riley FBR thinks that TLRA is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 18, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 4.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $13.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 101.83% from its 52-Week high price while it is -30.16% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 34.98.

The shares of the company dipped by -11.44% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $8.72 while ending the day at $9.91. During the trading session, a total of 2.26 million shares were traded which represents a -94.66% decline from the average session volume which is 1.16 million shares. TLRA had ended its last session trading at $11.19. Telaria Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 TLRA 52-week low price stands at $4.91 while its 52-week high price is $14.19.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.06 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Telaria Inc. generated 65.75 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 150.0%. Telaria Inc. has the potential to record -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on November 06, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:IOTS) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $11. Craig Hallum also rated IOTS as Initiated on September 19, 2019, with its price target of $13 suggesting that IOTS could surge by 6.51% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.14/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.12% to reach $12.45/share. It started the day trading at $12.04 and traded between $11.53 and $11.64 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IOTS’s 50-day SMA is 9.10 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.64. The stock has a high of $12.39 for the year while the low is $5.63. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.64 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.89%, as 3.61M TLRA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.48% of Adesto Technologies Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 998.47K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.62 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.06%. Looking further, the stock has raised 63.25% over the past 90 days while it gained 9.81% over the last six months.

AWM Investment Co., Inc. meanwhile bought more IOTS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $13,345,522 worth of shares.

Similarly, Nokomis Capital LLC decreased its Adesto Technologies Corporation shares by 34.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,799,813 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -927,256 shares of Adesto Technologies Corporation which are valued at $12,778,672. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Adesto Technologies Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 11,825 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,668,272 shares and is now valued at $11,844,731. Following these latest developments, around 4.80% of Adesto Technologies Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.