Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI), Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB)?

The shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Bernstein in its latest research note that was published on January 14, 2020. Bernstein wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of TechnipFMC plc, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cowen advised investors in its research note published on December 19, 2019, to Outperform the FTI stock while also putting a $26 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on December 11, 2019. Deutsche Bank was of a view that FTI is Buy in its latest report on November 20, 2019. HSBC Securities thinks that FTI is worth Buy rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -6.04% from its 52-Week high price while it is -55.90% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 17.20.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.56% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $12.40 while ending the day at $12.60. During the trading session, a total of 5.75 million shares were traded which represents a -27.8% decline from the average session volume which is 4.5 million shares. FTI had ended its last session trading at $13.78. TechnipFMC plc debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.58, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 FTI 52-week low price stands at $13.41 while its 52-week high price is $28.57.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.03 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The TechnipFMC plc generated 5.19 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.12 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -100.0%. TechnipFMC plc has the potential to record 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum published a research note on October 23, 2015 where it informed investors and clients that Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.28/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.38% to reach $6.00/share. It started the day trading at $1.60 and traded between $1.15 and $1.40 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TRIB’s 50-day SMA is 1.11 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.37. The stock has a high of $3.36 for the year while the low is $0.63. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 134899.93 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.43%, as 140,876 FTI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.71% of Trinity Biotech plc shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 360.28K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.37 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.10%. Looking further, the stock has raised 32.08% over the past 90 days while it gained 8.53% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Stonehill Capital Management LLC bought more TRIB shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.88% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Stonehill Capital Management LLC purchasing 139,692 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,002,572 shares of TRIB, with a total valuation of $3,783,241.

Similarly, Hunter Associates Investment Mana… decreased its Trinity Biotech plc shares by 0.63% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,479,500 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -9,310 shares of Trinity Biotech plc which are valued at $1,864,170. In the same vein, Fondren Management LP decreased its Trinity Biotech plc shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 218,600 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 938,600 shares and is now valued at $1,182,636. Following these latest developments, around 11.20% of Trinity Biotech plc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.