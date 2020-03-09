Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP), Covia Holdings Corporation (NYSE:CVIA)?

The shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Standpoint Research in its latest research note that was published on February 27, 2020. Standpoint Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Eagle Materials Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. CFRA advised investors in its research note published on February 05, 2020, to Buy the EXP stock while also putting a $102 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on January 27, 2020. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $111. The stock was given Hold rating by Loop Capital in its report released on December 19, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 99. Exane BNP Paribas was of a view that EXP is Outperform in its latest report on October 09, 2019. Northcoast thinks that EXP is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $104.18. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 11.89% from its 52-Week high price while it is -19.82% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 34.82.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.17% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $76.04 while ending the day at $77.85. During the trading session, a total of 583048.0 shares were traded which represents a -84.3% decline from the average session volume which is 316360.0 shares. EXP had ended its last session trading at $82.09. Eagle Materials Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.04, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 EXP 52-week low price stands at $69.58 while its 52-week high price is $97.10.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.51 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Eagle Materials Inc. generated 126.25 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.77 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 42.38%. Eagle Materials Inc. has the potential to record 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on August 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Covia Holdings Corporation (NYSE:CVIA) is now rated as Equal Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $3. BofA/Merrill also rated CVIA as Reiterated on June 25, 2019, with its price target of $1.50 suggesting that CVIA could surge by 23.78% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.36/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.09% to reach $1.64/share. It started the day trading at $1.38 and traded between $1.22 and $1.25 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CVIA’s 50-day SMA is 1.77 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.82. The stock has a high of $7.34 for the year while the low is $1.23. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.22 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.56%, as 3.01M EXP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.42% of Covia Holdings Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 266.68K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 11.27 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -18.83%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -11.35% over the past 90 days while it lost -30.56% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The SailingStone Capital Partners LLC sold more CVIA shares, decreasing its portfolio by -9.65% during the last quarter. This move now sees The SailingStone Capital Partners LLC selling -503,798 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,714,664 shares of CVIA, with a total valuation of $7,543,462. Clearstead Advisors, LLC meanwhile sold more CVIA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,596,586 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Covia Holdings Corporation shares by 2.21% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,497,515 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -56,388 shares of Covia Holdings Corporation which are valued at $3,996,024. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Covia Holdings Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 45,446 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,849,569 shares and is now valued at $2,959,310. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Covia Holdings Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.