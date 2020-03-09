Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT), VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)?

The shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on September 24, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $20 price target. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on September 06, 2019, to Buy the CORT stock while also putting a $18 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on February 04, 2019. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $12. The stock was given Hold rating by Stifel in its report released on August 10, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 11. Stifel was of a view that CORT is Hold in its latest report on May 31, 2018. B. Riley FBR Inc. thinks that CORT is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 09, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 30.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 21.05% from its 52-Week high price while it is -33.87% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 36.44.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.77% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $11.21 while ending the day at $11.56. During the trading session, a total of 1.92 million shares were traded which represents a -115.64% decline from the average session volume which is 892310.0 shares. CORT had ended its last session trading at $12.40. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 7.80 CORT 52-week low price stands at $9.55 while its 52-week high price is $17.48.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.24 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated generated 31.27 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.22 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 37.5%. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has the potential to record 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on February 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) is now rated as Underweight. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.02/share, analysts expect it to down by -3.96% to reach $3.42/share. It started the day trading at $2.00 and traded between $1.92 and $1.94 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VEON’s 50-day SMA is 2.48 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.56. The stock has a high of $3.28 for the year while the low is $1.85. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.18 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.16%, as 2.98M CORT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.18% of VEON Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.45, while the P/B ratio is 2.77. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.29M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.50 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.02%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -23.62% over the past 90 days while it lost -22.40% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Prosperity Capital Management Ltd… bought more VEON shares, increasing its portfolio by 8.77% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Prosperity Capital Management Ltd… purchasing 4,223,461 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 52,389,337 shares of VEON, with a total valuation of $135,688,383. Exor Investments (UK) LLP meanwhile bought more VEON shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $104,651,361 worth of shares.

Similarly, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC increased its VEON Ltd. shares by 665.39% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 40,284,558 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 35,021,268 shares of VEON Ltd. which are valued at $104,337,005. In the same vein, BlackRock Investment Management (… increased its VEON Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 30,467,148 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 30,526,159 shares and is now valued at $79,062,752. Following these latest developments, around 39.60% of VEON Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.