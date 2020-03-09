Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID), Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO)?

The shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on December 16, 2019. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on April 15, 2019. HSBC Securities was of a view that SID is Buy in its latest report on February 22, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that SID is worth Outperform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 0.21% from its 52-Week high price while it is -50.32% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 30.66.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.24% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $2.31 while ending the day at $2.34. During the trading session, a total of 3.49 million shares were traded which represents a 19.88% incline from the average session volume which is 4.36 million shares. SID had ended its last session trading at $2.55. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.80, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 SID 52-week low price stands at $2.34 while its 52-week high price is $4.71.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.16 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Companhia Siderurgica Nacional generated 478.52 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.32 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 300.0%. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has the potential to record 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on October 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $11. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.27/share, analysts expect it to surge by 26.91% to reach $16.00/share. It started the day trading at $4.49 and traded between $3.11 and $4.15 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MNLO’s 50-day SMA is 4.90 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.87. The stock has a high of $8.51 for the year while the low is $2.61. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 499258.18 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.26%, as 515,534 SID shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.82% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 258.73K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.99 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 40.68%. Looking further, the stock has raised 4.27% over the past 90 days while it lost -16.50% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The First Manhattan Co. sold more MNLO shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.24% during the last quarter. This move now sees The First Manhattan Co. selling -5,251 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,168,013 shares of MNLO, with a total valuation of $9,972,860.

Following these latest developments, around 2.60% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.