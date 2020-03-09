Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Berry Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY), AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX)?

The shares of Berry Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Weight by KeyBanc Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on February 07, 2020. KeyBanc Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Berry Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on November 20, 2019, to Market Perform the BRY stock while also putting a $9 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Tudor Pickering Markets when it published its report on November 20, 2019. BMO Capital Markets was of a view that BRY is Market Perform in its latest report on November 20, 2019. Johnson Rice thinks that BRY is worth Accumulate rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $11.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -4.35% from its 52-Week high price while it is -60.27% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 24.79.

The shares of the company dipped by -10.05% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $5.10 while ending the day at $5.28. During the trading session, a total of 1.07 million shares were traded which represents a -34.89% decline from the average session volume which is 792920.0 shares. BRY had ended its last session trading at $5.87. Berry Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 BRY 52-week low price stands at $5.52 while its 52-week high price is $13.29.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.41 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.40 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 26.83%. Berry Corporation has the potential to record 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on November 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $2. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.37/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.38% to reach $6.80/share. It started the day trading at $1.44 and traded between $1.32 and $1.43 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ACRX’s 50-day SMA is 1.75 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.15. The stock has a high of $4.00 for the year while the low is $1.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.74 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.90%, as 10.84M BRY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 15.36% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 922.65K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 11.75 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.33%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -22.28% over the past 90 days while it lost -40.17% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more ACRX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -10.77% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -619,977 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,136,612 shares of ACRX, with a total valuation of $8,732,240. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more ACRX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $5,830,650 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 1.27% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,385,805 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -17,771 shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $2,355,869. In the same vein, Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 86,087 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,090,684 shares and is now valued at $1,854,163. Following these latest developments, around 2.20% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.