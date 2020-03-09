Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC), Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)?

The shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) has been pegged with a rating of Peer Perform by Wolfe Research in its latest research note that was published on January 29, 2020. Wolfe Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Bausch Health Companies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on January 22, 2020, to Equal Weight the BHC stock while also putting a $32 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on December 12, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $38. Cowen was of a view that BHC is Outperform in its latest report on October 25, 2019. Guggenheim thinks that BHC is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $34.12. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 11.97% from its 52-Week high price while it is -34.44% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 22.77.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.64% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $20.6203 while ending the day at $20.96. During the trading session, a total of 7.64 million shares were traded which represents a -85.82% decline from the average session volume which is 4.11 million shares. BHC had ended its last session trading at $22.45. Bausch Health Companies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 24.36, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 BHC 52-week low price stands at $18.72 while its 52-week high price is $31.97.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.15 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Bausch Health Companies Inc. generated 3.24 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.19 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 10.43%. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has the potential to record 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Even though the stock has been trading at $1.13/share, analysts expect it to down by -32.32% to reach $3.00/share. It started the day trading at $0.87 and traded between $0.70 and $0.76 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BNGO’s 50-day SMA is 1.1100 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.5200. The stock has a high of $5.54 for the year while the low is $0.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.97 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.66%, as 1.94M BHC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.99% of Bionano Genomics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.73M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.12 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -22.99%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -16.42% over the past 90 days while it lost -24.28% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Sio Capital Management LLC sold more BNGO shares, decreasing its portfolio by -15.89% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Sio Capital Management LLC selling -228,791 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,210,821 shares of BNGO, with a total valuation of $1,247,146. Geode Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more BNGO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $260,359 worth of shares.

Similarly, Virtu Financial BD LLC increased its Bionano Genomics Inc. shares by 204.43% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 60,904 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 40,898 shares of Bionano Genomics Inc. which are valued at $62,731. In the same vein, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its Bionano Genomics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 57,328 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 57,328 shares and is now valued at $59,048. Following these latest developments, around 18.55% of Bionano Genomics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.