Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Aspen Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN), The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)?

The shares of Aspen Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on September 11, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $123 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Aspen Technology Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The Benchmark Company advised investors in its research note published on August 12, 2019, to Buy the AZPN stock while also putting a $152 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on August 08, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $136. The stock was given Buy rating by The Benchmark Company in its report released on May 08, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 133. Wedbush was of a view that AZPN is Outperform in its latest report on April 25, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that AZPN is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 23, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 116.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $146.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 7.12% from its 52-Week high price while it is -27.85% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 29.57.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.14% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $100.10 while ending the day at $103.10. During the trading session, a total of 747171.0 shares were traded which represents a -25.25% decline from the average session volume which is 596550.0 shares. AZPN had ended its last session trading at $108.69. Aspen Technology Inc. currently has a market cap of $7.38 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 28.71, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 14.36, with a beta of 1.53. Aspen Technology Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.88, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.00 AZPN 52-week low price stands at $96.25 while its 52-week high price is $142.89.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.57 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Aspen Technology Inc. generated 80.49 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.68 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -56.14%. Aspen Technology Inc. has the potential to record 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Keefe Bruyette published a research note on February 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $35. Citigroup also rated CG as Downgrade on February 06, 2020, with its price target of $35 suggesting that CG could surge by 21.96% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $28.62/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.86% to reach $33.79/share. It started the day trading at $28.3562 and traded between $25.68 and $26.37 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CG’s 50-day SMA is 31.75 while its 200-day SMA stands at 26.72. The stock has a high of $34.98 for the year while the low is $17.33. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.99 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 36.54%, as 5.45M AZPN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.59% of The Carlyle Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.14, while the P/B ratio is 5.01. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.28M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.39 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.34%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -9.78% over the past 90 days while it gained 8.79% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Invesco Advisers, Inc. bought more CG shares, increasing its portfolio by 20.02% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Invesco Advisers, Inc. purchasing 572,190 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,430,126 shares of CG, with a total valuation of $111,410,492. BAMCO, Inc. meanwhile sold more CG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $101,942,735 worth of shares.

Similarly, Alkeon Capital Management LLC decreased its The Carlyle Group Inc. shares by 26.72% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,914,427 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,062,434 shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. which are valued at $94,660,589. In the same vein, JPMorgan Securities LLC (Investme… decreased its The Carlyle Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 765,935 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,767,642 shares and is now valued at $89,893,012. Following these latest developments, around 42.90% of The Carlyle Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.