Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (NYSE:APT), PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI)?

The shares of Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (NYSE:APT) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Dougherty & Company in its latest research note that was published on March 30, 2010. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $2.50 price target. Dougherty & Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Alpha Pro Tech Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Dougherty & Company advised investors in its research note published on October 16, 2009, to Buy the APT stock while also putting a $10 price target.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $2.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 350.62% from its 52-Week high price while it is -65.33% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.85.

The shares of the company dipped by -12.45% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $14.12 while ending the day at $14.42. During the trading session, a total of 5.37 million shares were traded which represents a -18.47% decline from the average session volume which is 4.53 million shares. APT had ended its last session trading at $16.47. Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. currently has a market cap of $214.57 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 62.70, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.18, with a beta of -2.18. Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 7.10 APT 52-week low price stands at $3.20 while its 52-week high price is $41.59.

The Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. generated 5.11 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray published a research note on December 22, 2016 where it informed investors and clients that PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) is now rated as Overweight. RBC Capital Mkts also rated PDLI as Reiterated on February 23, 2016, with its price target of $4 suggesting that PDLI could down by -15.0% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.60/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.17% to reach $3.00/share. It started the day trading at $3.58 and traded between $3.40 and $3.45 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PDLI’s 50-day SMA is 3.37 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.94. The stock has a high of $3.89 for the year while the low is $2.06. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.97 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -14.91%, as 7.63M APT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.01% of PDL BioPharma Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.49M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.13 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.47%. Looking further, the stock has raised 17.75% over the past 90 days while it gained 51.98% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more PDLI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.58% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -262,670 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,930,949 shares of PDLI, with a total valuation of $32,672,822. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile sold more PDLI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $31,356,822 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its PDL BioPharma Inc. shares by 12.75% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 8,170,631 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,193,654 shares of PDL BioPharma Inc. which are valued at $26,881,376. In the same vein, Engine Capital Management LP decreased its PDL BioPharma Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 27,413 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,225,843 shares and is now valued at $20,483,023. Following these latest developments, around 2.70% of PDL BioPharma Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.