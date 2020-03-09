Is It Crazy To Buy Tailored Brands Inc. (NYSE:TLRD) And Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH)

The shares of Tailored Brands Inc. (NYSE:TLRD) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on December 12, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $5 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Tailored Brands Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR advised investors in its research note published on March 14, 2019, to Neutral the TLRD stock while also putting a $11 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on December 18, 2018. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $20. FBR & Co. was of a view that TLRD is Outperform in its latest report on July 11, 2017. Johnson Rice thinks that TLRD is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $4.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 26.60% from its 52-Week high price while it is -72.28% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.48.

The shares of the company added by 5.62% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $3.22 while ending the day at $3.57. During the trading session, a total of 2.06 million shares were traded which represents a 26.32% incline from the average session volume which is 2.79 million shares. TLRD had ended its last session trading at $3.38. Tailored Brands Inc. currently has a market cap of $163.68 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 2.78, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.34, with a beta of 1.85. TLRD 52-week low price stands at $2.82 while its 52-week high price is $12.88.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.53 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Tailored Brands Inc. generated 21.19 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.82 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 152.83%. Tailored Brands Inc. has the potential to record 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on November 28, 2016 where it informed investors and clients that Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.67/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.48% to reach $12.25/share. It started the day trading at $9.535 and traded between $8.97 and $9.14 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BPFH’s 50-day SMA is 11.54 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.38. The stock has a high of $13.08 for the year while the low is $9.47. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.38 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 14.43%, as 1.58M TLRD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.69% of Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.45, while the P/B ratio is 0.93. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 459.64K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.00 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.30%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -18.97% over the past 90 days while it lost -16.38% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more BPFH shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.49% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 391,661 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,608,597 shares of BPFH, with a total valuation of $132,338,006. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more BPFH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $101,074,919 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. shares by 1.41% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,764,049 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 79,904 shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. which are valued at $65,710,159. In the same vein, FIAM LLC increased its Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 136,900 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,121,923 shares and is now valued at $46,989,922. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.